Theresa A. Nicholson, 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Manor Care, Sinking Spring where she was a resident. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Nicholson, Sr. in 1997. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John and Ivo (Blanford) Kulaga. She was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed as a candy packer with Ludens, as an insurance agent with CNA Insurance, printed checks with Folconers, made furniture for Diamond Factory and was a potato chip maker with Herr’s. In her retirement she worked as a department manager with Walmart at the Exeter and Wyomissing locations. She picked up golf in her 40s and joined a ladies golf league and was a life long bowler in many leagues. She successfully received a hole in one, twice, at Willow Hollow. Terry was known for her generosity, sassy spunk and sense of humor. She was very devoted to her family and has many memories with them at the beach, celebrating holidays and birthdays, and attended as many family sporting events and dance recitals as she could. Her granddaughters always loved their sleepovers with her and the banana pancakes she would make in the mornings. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. Nicholson of Sinking Spring and her son, Richard D. Nicholson, Jr. of Birdsboro. Also surviving are her brothers John, Richard and Frank Kulaga, husband of Kathy (Potteiger) of Reading. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Lascena (Lacy) and Alexa Preddie. She was predeceased by a brother James Kulaga. In addition, she is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand-nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please place donations in Theresa’s honor to Helping Harvest of Berks County - https://helpingharvest.org/donate/ OR the Humane Society of Berks County - https://humanepa.org/donations/online-donations/ To send a condolence online or view Theresa’s celebration of life tribute video, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.