Theresa A. (Reichart) Sipe Theresa A. (Reichart) Sipe, 70, of Leesport, passed away, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Hospital. She was the wife of the late Erman F. Sipe, who passed away May 21, 1995. Theresa, a daughter of the late Charles and Devona (Lamm) Reichart, Sr., was born in Reading. She is survived by a son, Jon Millisock husband of Angel G., Quakertown; a daughter, Tracy L., wife of Bruce Snyder, Robesonia; a brother, Charles “Dusty” Reichart, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Isabella, Lucian, and Cassandra. She was a member of Meadowbrook County Club. Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com