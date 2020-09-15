1/1
Theresa A. Sipe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. (Reichart) Sipe Theresa A. (Reichart) Sipe, 70, of Leesport, passed away, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Hospital. She was the wife of the late Erman F. Sipe, who passed away May 21, 1995. Theresa, a daughter of the late Charles and Devona (Lamm) Reichart, Sr., was born in Reading. She is survived by a son, Jon Millisock husband of Angel G., Quakertown; a daughter, Tracy L., wife of Bruce Snyder, Robesonia; a brother, Charles “Dusty” Reichart, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Isabella, Lucian, and Cassandra. She was a member of Meadowbrook County Club. Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved