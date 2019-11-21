Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa B. Schaeffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa B. Schaeffer Obituary
Theresa B. Schaeffer, 90, of Reinholds, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Manor Care Health Services, Spring Township. She was the wife of the late David L. Schaeffer, who passed away February 21, 1974. Born in Reading, Mrs. Schaeffer was the daughter of the late Frederick and Wanda (Bryniarski) Henrich. She was a general laborer for various companies in the Reading area. She is survived by her children: Stephen D. Schaeffer, husband of Sandra Schaeffer, of Reading, Thaddeus J. Schaeffer, of Reading, and Connie T. Fackler, wife of John Fackler, of Reinholds; and her eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -