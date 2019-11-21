|
|
Theresa B. Schaeffer, 90, of Reinholds, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Manor Care Health Services, Spring Township. She was the wife of the late David L. Schaeffer, who passed away February 21, 1974. Born in Reading, Mrs. Schaeffer was the daughter of the late Frederick and Wanda (Bryniarski) Henrich. She was a general laborer for various companies in the Reading area. She is survived by her children: Stephen D. Schaeffer, husband of Sandra Schaeffer, of Reading, Thaddeus J. Schaeffer, of Reading, and Connie T. Fackler, wife of John Fackler, of Reinholds; and her eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019