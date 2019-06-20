Theresa G. Christman, 92, of Hamburg, went peacefully to be with her Lord and

Savior Jesus, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical

Center.

Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Bonenberger) Kaiser.

She worked as a nurse's aide for the Hamburg Center, retiring in 1981. Theresa was a member of Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church. She liked to make tatted crosses and enjoyed crocheting and word search books. Theresa loved flowers and liked to play games and build puzzles with her best friend, Florence Karas. She especially loved to be around her family and told everyone that she loved them.

Theresa is survived by her children: Carl J. Sarge, Cape Coral, Florida; Thomas K. Sarge, and wife Mary L.,

Columbus, Ohio; Mary E. (Sarge), wife of George Musser, Mohrsville; Bonnie A. (Sarge), wife of Wayne Micklo,

MarLin; and Kathleen M. (Sarge), wife of Harvey Lengel, Hamburg; 22 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Gerard Timothy Sarge, died November 25, 1998; her ex-husband and friend,

Elwood C. Sarge; 10 great-angel babies; three great-great-angel babies; two brothers: Joseph and Jack Kaiser; and two sisters, Betty Kaiser (Theresa's twin) and Bernadette Mary Kaiser.

Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Monday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. For online

condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



