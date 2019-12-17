Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
More Obituaries for Theresa Citrullo
Theresa Citrullo


1935 - 2019
Theresa Citrullo Obituary
Theresa M. (Grabowsky) Citrullo Theresa M. (Grabowsky) Citrullo, 84, died December 16, 2019 in her Muhlenberg Township residence. She was married October 26, 1957 to Peter F. Citrullo, Sr., who died August 14, 2008. Born in Pottsville, PA, Schuylkill County, on January 27, 1935, she was a daughter of the late John and Eva (Maksymisiak) Grabowsky. Theresa was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. Theresa enjoyed cross stitch and crocheting. She loved polka dancing with her husband. Theresa is survived by four children: Peter F. Jr., husband of Margaret (O’Conner) Citrullo of Montvale, New Jersey; Diane, wife of Ralph F. Biehl of Ruscombmanor Township; Stephen M., husband of Gail (Bucks) Citrullo of Exeter Township and Kathleen M., wife of Jeffrey S. Miller of Cumru Township. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Anthony, husband of Jen Citrullo; Amanda, (Citrullo), wife of Josh Wilbert; Michelle (Biehl), wife of Dustin M. Lawlor; Adam Citrullo, fiancé of Regina Manzick; Janelle Biehl; Ralph P. Biehl and Jordan Miller and one great grandson, Owen Wilbert. Theresa was predeceased by a great grandson, Liam M. Citrullo. She was also predeceased by her seven older siblings: Anna M. Androshick; Charles J. Grabowsky; Margaret Grabowski; Stanley L. Grabowski; Joseph F. Grabowski; Walter P. Grabowski and Edward Grabowski. Prayer Services will be held Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale with Rev. Robert T. Finlan celebrating. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601; or Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
