Theresa DeGeorgio


1926 - 2020
Theresa DeGeorgio Obituary
Theresa (Conte) DeGeorgio, 94, of Reading formally of Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Gwynedd Healthcare Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas DeGeorgio with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia in 1926; she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Santa (Morella)Conte. Theresa was a member of Saint Catherine Catholic Church, Exeter Township. She enjoyed family time and took joy in watching her family grow and succeed in life. Surviving are her 3 children:Annarose,wife of Michael Massaro of Exeter; Thomas, husband of Tina of Houston,Texas; Steven, husband of Marianne of Franconia. There are also 8 grandchildren: Crista Massaro, Andrew DeGeorgio, Marcie Alisangco, Lauren Massaro, Jeffrey DeGeorgio, Jaime Leiderman, Alaina McCurdy, Lacey Daley and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held privately at this time. Theresa will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff and Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
