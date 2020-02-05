|
Theresa M. D'Attilio, 72, passed away February 2, 2020 in St. Martha Villa, Downingtown. She was born in Reading, a daughter of the late Fred J. and Helen T. (Adams) D'Attilio. Theresa was employed for Meridian Bank before her retirement. She was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, where she was a dedicated volunteer and very active. Theresa was also dedicated to her parents, having taken excellent care of them. She loved to travel, dine out, go shopping, drink Coca Cola and swim at Ken-Grill Pool. She is survived by several cousins and their extended families and by her church family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 am in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 449 S. 6th Street, Reading, PA 19602. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Monday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to the church at the address above. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020