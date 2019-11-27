Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Theresa M. Eckenrod Obituary
Theresa M. Eckenrod, 63, of Bernville, passed away Friday, November 22, at her residence. Theresa was born in Pottsville on October 3, 1956, a daughter of the late Dolores (Koltosky) and Charles Strizack and was the wife of Russell J. Eckenrod, of Bernville. She worked as a manufacturing supervisor at JDM for 16 years. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. Eckenrod, of Lebanon; son, Charles E. Eckenrod, of Reading; and two sisters, Kathy Houtz, of Marlin, Pa.; Diane Sleva, of Pottsville. She is also survived by one grandson, Justin Hearn, of Lebanon. She loved spending time with her grandson and friends and her dogs and also enjoyed reading. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
