Theresa Merlino, 92, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:17 a.m. in Stone Ridge at Poplar Run in Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Benjamin Merlino, who passed away May 29, 1992. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Florindo and Timodea (Ronca) Rossi. Mrs. Merlino was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Roman Catholic Church in Myerstown, and was co-owner of Merlino Service Center in Reading for 35 years, retiring in 1979. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved to travel and spend time with her family. Mrs. Merlino is survived by her daughters, Linda A. Rozzi, wife of John Rozzi, of Muhlenberg Township, and Nancy T. Henry, of Ocala, Fla.; and her grandchildren: Monica (Rozzi) Weisser, wife of David Weisser, of Reading, Andrea (Starks) Hartman, wife of Michael Hartman, of Honey Brook, Christopher Rozzi, husband of Angela Rozzi, of West Chester, Jason Starks, husband of Elizabeth Starks, of Huntingdown, Md., Andrew Rozzi, husband of Jessica Rozzi, of Alexandria, Va.; and her great-grandchildren: Izzabella, Elijah, Kyle, Owen, Giulia, Joshua, Noah, Derek, Sammie Jo, Eva and Luca. She is also survived by her sister, Julia Brooker, wife of Donald Brooker, of Largo, Fla.; and was preceded in death by her siblings: Columbo, Emidio, Louis Rossi, and sisters, Anna Rossi and Dorothy Truckermiller. Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend E. Michael Camilli, MSC, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary Gate of Heaven Roman Catholic Church 188 West McKinley Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067, in memory of Mrs. Theresa Merlino. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019