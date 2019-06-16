Theresa Frances (Wesley) Nelson, 84, passed away June 12, 2019, in her Robeson Township residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of Peter Nelson, to whom she was married January 27, 2007. Born in Baltimore, Md., she was a daughter of the late Frank Wesley Jr. and Theresa (Mahr) Wesley.

Theresa was a 1953 graduate of Mt. Carmel Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Benedict's Roman

Catholic Church, Robeson Township.Theresa loved being outside working in her yard, gardening, riding her John Deere tractor and ice cream.

Family was her pride and joy; she thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, granddogs and friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are her two

children, Frank, husband of Reine Louie (Szurgot) Moyer, of Robeson Township; and Denise, wife of Gavin Horner, of Exeter Township. In addition, she is survived by her two grandchildren, Geoffrey, husband of Daryl Anne Moyer; and Jon, husband of Nichole Moyer; and her four great- grandchildren: Brock, Jackson, Aidan and Jace.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Benedicts R.C. Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road,

Mohnton, PA 19540 and/or St. Jude's Shrine, 512 W.

Saratoga Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.CremationSociety.com.



