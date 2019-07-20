Theresa Nowotarski (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
19605
(610)-929-3693
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Church
3121 Kutztown Road
Reading (Muhlenberg Township), PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Church
3121 Kutztown Road
Reading (Muhlenberg Township), PA
View Map
Obituary
Theresa A. Nowotarski, 89, of Reading, died July 19, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.

Born February 18, 1930, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Adam John and Mary A. (Lesko) Nowotarski. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Reading. Theresa was employed as a registered nurse for over 40 years, retiring from Wernersville State Hospital.

She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park, where she was a very active volunteer for

various church activities.

Surviving is her brother, Frederick Nowotarski, of

Reading; and many nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by nine siblings:

Catherine A. Krasicki, George Nowotarski, Paul Nowotarski, Mary A. Spears, Dorothy V. Tucci, Robert Nowotarski, Bernard Nowotarski, Gerald Nowotarski and Lawrence W. Nowotarski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading (Muhlenberg Township), PA 19605. A

viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. in the church.

Burial will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kenhorst.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church at the above address.

Published in Reading Eagle from July 20 to July 21, 2019
