Theresa S. (Ernst) Zatratz, 75, of Mohnton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Joseph Zatratz for 52 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Stella (Alexander) Ernst. Theresa was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. After high school she worked briefly before getting married. She spent most of her time being a devoted mother to her children and later, grandchildren. As her children became adults she went back to work at the Mohnton Knitting Mills until retirement. Surviving are two daughters, Danielle L. Zatratz and Denise L. Zatratz, partner of Christopher G. Raab; two granddaughters, Amanda A. and Ashlie A. Kline, all of Mohnton; and a sister, Barbara, wife of James Watson of West Lawn. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph R. Zatratz in 1968. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to A.S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090, or to Saint Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020