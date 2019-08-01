Theresa M. Vitelli, 81, of West Lawn, Pa., passed away Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Born in Landingville, Pa., on March 13, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Carmen and Mildred (Whalen) Vitelli.

Terri was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, where she participated as a majorette. A member of the class of 1955, she enjoyed meeting with a group of

classmates once a month to socialize and reminisce.

Terri worked as the personal secretary to Elmer Allen for 35 years at IBM, Reading. Later, she served as the head of the electric typewriter division until the company

dissolved and she retired in 1993.

She was a former member of St. Ambrose Roman

Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and a current member of St. Ignatius Parish, Reading, Pa.

Terri was very active and walked every day. She was known as "Fast Freddy" in her neighborhood. She also

enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing. A true shopaholic, Terri enjoyed spoiling others, and always knew where to find the best sales. But above all else, "Aunt Sissy" adored her family, and her nieces and nephews and their children were the light of her life.

Terri is survived by a brother, Carmen Vitelli and wife, Aurea, of Chesapeake, Va.; two sisters, Patricia Naus and husband, Roland, of Schuylkill Haven, and Kathleen Bainbridge and husband, James, of Landingville; nieces and nephews: Marie Vitelli, Michael Naus and his wife, Sheila, Wesley Naus and his wife, Robyn, Lisa Bott, Jamie Bainbridge and Jennifer Stauffer and her husband,

Michael; great-nieces and great-nephews: Michael and Nicholas Bott, Stacey Yeich, Eric and Brandon Naus, Cali, Hope, Libby and Luke Stauffer; and her extended friends that were like family: Elmer Allen, widower of Doris,

Wernersville, Pa., Robert Allen and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Aaron and Andrew, all of Maine.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St.

Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6th.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in the church's chapel.

Interment will follow Mass at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven.

Family requests donations in Terri's memory to St.

Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.

To extend online condolences, visit

www.gsesfuneralhomes.com

Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been

entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services

provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.



