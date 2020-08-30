Therese Rygiel

Sister Therese Ann Rygiel, 87, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died of natural causes on Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at Manor Care, Sinking Spring, PA. Born in Paszowa, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Maria (Rudzik) Rygiel. Sister Therese Ann entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1950, and was in her 71st year of religious life. Sister earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art from Madonna College, Livonia, MI, a Master of Arts in Art from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. and a Master of Arts from St. Mary’s College of California, St. Mary’s College, CA. She served her ministry in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Poland, South Dakota, and Texas as an Elementary and secondary teacher, principal, superior, as a tutor and substitute teacher, in mission effectiveness, and as a local minister. Sister is survived by her sister: Barbara Rygiel, South Pasadena, Fl. Services and burial will be private during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.



