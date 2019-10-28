|
Theresia Maria (van der Loop) van der Bent passed away Friday evening, October 25, 2019, at Phoebe Berks. She was the widower of Dirk J. van der Bent. Born in Valkenswaard, Netherlands, she was a child of the late Adrianus and Francina (de Kinderen) van der Loop. As a younger woman, Theresia enjoyed tennis and bike-riding. In 1955, Theresia and Dirk married and immigrated from Holland to the United States. She treasured her memories of ice-skating with her husband on the frozen canals of Holland. Theresia was a very loving and energetic woman. For 35 years she worked in various accounting roles at Troutman Industries, where her co-workers knew her as “Sunshine.” Theresia is survived by her sons, Dirk A., husband of Susan L. (Young) van der Bent, of Shillington; and Michael C. van der Bent, also of Shillington; her grandchildren: Dirk M. van der Bent, Laura E. van der Bent, Jonathan P. Vandenbosch, Abigail E. (Vandenbosch) Gage and Matthew D. Vandenbosch. Of the nine van der Loop children, Theresia is survived only by her sister, Ria Arnolds-van der Loop. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia F. Vandenbosch, whose widower is Dr. John T. Vandenbosch. Services for Theresia will be celebrated Friday, November 1, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to call Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Any wishing to attend the commitment service in Cherry Valley Cemetery, Stroudsburg, is welcome to gather at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in order to travel in procession. Theresia’s family asks that donations in her memory be made to Phoebe Ministries, office of Marketing and Institutional Advancement, 1925 Turner Street, Allentown. Please make checks payable to “Phoebe-Devitt Homes.” Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019