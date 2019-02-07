Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thirza Best.

Thirza L. Best, 84, of Wernersville, peacefully passed away in her sleep the morning of January 17th at the Phoebe Berks Village and Health Care Center where she had been a guest since September of 2018.

Surviving Thirza are her brother, James C. Best, husband of Ann, of Bern Township; and her sister, Susanne Ricci, of Adamstown, Md. Also surviving are her nieces, Christina Kistler and Elena Miller; and her nephews: James C. Best Jr., Michael Best, Adam Ricci and Paul Ricci.

She graduated with her bachelor's degree from Kutztown State College and received her Master of education from The Pennsylvania State University. Thirza worked for 29 years as a teacher of geography, English and history in the Reading School District at Northwest Junior High School. After teaching, she worked for 20 years as a district support for H&R Block.

Aside from teaching at Northwest Junior High, she was also a coach for girls track, girls volleyball, coed bowling, and the "broadway" shows from 1960-1988. She was also an advisor to the school's newspaper from 1963 to 1965. Thirza was also an assistant softball coach at Alvernia

College in 1991.

Thirza Best also had a passion for community theater, specifically the Reading Community Players and the Green Hills Theater. She was a business manager as well as a

producer for several years.

A celebration of Thirza's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., (4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple). Family and friends are invited to calling hours at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Thirza's

memory to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1438110.

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.



