Thomas A. Caraman Thomas A. Caraman, 101, of Reading, passed away Friday, October 9, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Also known as Thomas Caramana, Thomas Carman and Thomas Caramano, he was born in Manhattan, NY on October 8, 1919, a son of the late Genevieve (Borsellino) and Peter Caramana. He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA 19601 and previously of St. Margarets RC Church. He graduated from Reading High School, Class of 1936 and he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Airman First Class. Later, he worked as a Truck Driver at Karetas Fruit Company. He also worked in various other jobs throughout his life. Thomas is survived by 5 nephews, Joseph (Gail) Ambrose, Sr., Reading, Dr. Paul Lo Brutto, Queens, NY., Dr. Clifford (Hattie) Lo Brutto, Cliffside Park, NJ, William Caramana New Paris, PA, Dr. Edward (Chris) Caramana, Fort Collins, CO, and by 5 great nieces and nephews, 6 great-great nieces and nephews and a great great great grand nephew. He was predeceased by a nephew Dr. Paul (Dora Jean) Ambrose, Chambersburg, PA, and by his siblings Rt. Rev. Msgr. Joseph S. Caramano Jenny Caramana Ambrose, James Caramana and Ann Lo Brutto. Thomas’s Roman Catholic faith was very important to him Often he could be seen boarding the Barta Bus, on crutches, to attend morning Mass at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church and this was when he was 100 years old. Thomas was a voracious Reader. Books about history, literature, politics and sports were among his favorites. He loved both Classical and Bob Dylan’s compositions. He also followed Horse racing and Visited many local tracks with his family and friends. Thomas also loved his family and outlived his siblings. He loved talking about his nephews. Uncle Tom family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Reading Hospital and the Wyomissing Rehabilitation and Nursing Home for all their medical care and tender loving care which they showed to Tom, especially in his last days. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Center for Padre Pio 111 Barto Road, Barto PA 19504. TENTATIVE ARRANGEMENTS: A gathering of friends and relatives will be held at St. Paul’s RC Church form 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17. A casketed interment with full military honors will be at Gethsemane Cemetery following the Mass. Please refer to our website, address below for conformation of dates and times or call us. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.