Thomas A. Graeff
Thomas A. Graeff Thomas A. Graeff, 81 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, PA. Born Wednesday, December 7, 1938 in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James and Edna (Berger) Graeff. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1961 until 1965. After his service, he worked for over 40 years as a truck driver primarily for Martin Transportation Systems and AMES Transportation Solutions. Thomas was a long-time Teamster. In his spare time, he enjoyed building things and fixing things around the house. He also enjoyed hunting and loved watching the Philadelphia Phillies. Surviving are sons, Stephen W. Graeff and wife Leanh of Fogelsville, PA and John J. Graeff and wife Rebecca of Kutztown, PA, daughter, Karen L. wife of James Stettler of Orefield, PA, brother, Ronald Graeff and wife Anna, sister, Marjorie Bashore wife of Allen; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grand children. A Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067. The family will receive friends before from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society or Dementia Society of America C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
Friend
