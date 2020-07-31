1/1
Thomas A. Kilcullen
Thomas A. Kilcullen Thomas A. Kilcullen, Jr., 80, of Wyomissing, passed away suddenly Wednesday July 29, 2020 in the care of Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Schein) since 2007. Born in Darby, he was a son of the late Elizabeth ( Schleicher) and Thomas A. Kilcullen Sr. He graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School ‘58. Tom was a dedicated firefighter and officer. He was a firefighter with the Norristown Fire Department from 1971 until his retirement in 1998. He was proud to be a founding organizer of his local firefighters’ union in 1974. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his children: Lisa Kilcullen Ricci of Acworth, GA; and Zachary Adams, husband of Rachel, of Muhlenberg; his grandchildren Nicholas Ricci, Madison Ricci, and Hannah Adams; his sister Anne Tucker; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Tom’s family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, PO. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg MD 21727. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Ignatius of Loyola R.C.C., 2810 St. Albans Dr, Reading PA 19608. Burial at Pleasant View Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of his family. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is honored to assist with arrangements. To read the full obituary or express a condolence, please visit www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola R.C.C.
