|
|
Thomas H. "Tom" Barton, 78, passed away September 14, 2019, in his Blandon
residence.
His wife, Diana H. (nee Morgan) Barton, of 47 years, died on May 29, 2012.
Born in Derbyshire, England, he was the son of the late William and Bessie Roberta (nee Burnard) Barton.
Locally known as "Tom the pool man" he was most
recently employed by Fehl's Pools, Spas and Stoves as a salesman. Tom grew up in Bermuda, eventually working as a police officer.
Thomas is survived by two daughters, Kathleen M. Fredericksen, Downingtown; and Sandra B. Chute,
Shillington; two grandsons, Matthew Chute and Thomas Fredericksen; and his son-in-law, Alan W. Chute.
Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private. Friends may call Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In Tom's memory, the family requests everyone in attendance to wear his favorite color, blue.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019