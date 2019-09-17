Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Barton Obituary

Thomas H. "Tom" Barton, 78, passed away September 14, 2019, in his Blandon

residence.

His wife, Diana H. (nee Morgan) Barton, of 47 years, died on May 29, 2012.

Born in Derbyshire, England, he was the son of the late William and Bessie Roberta (nee Burnard) Barton.

Locally known as "Tom the pool man" he was most

recently employed by Fehl's Pools, Spas and Stoves as a salesman. Tom grew up in Bermuda, eventually working as a police officer.

Thomas is survived by two daughters, Kathleen M. Fredericksen, Downingtown; and Sandra B. Chute,

Shillington; two grandsons, Matthew Chute and Thomas Fredericksen; and his son-in-law, Alan W. Chute.

Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private. Friends may call Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In Tom's memory, the family requests everyone in attendance to wear his favorite color, blue.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now