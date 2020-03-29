|
|
Thomas W. Baver, 82, passed away peacefully in his Womelsdorf residence on March 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise L. (Reed) Baver, in 2017. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Calvin and Marcella (Burkhart) Baver. He had been employed for 47 years at Hoffman Industries before his retirement. Thomas was an avid bowler and enjoyed last bowling in January. He is survived by two sons, David T., husband of Jody Baver, of West Wyomissing; and Dennis T., husband of Jill Baver, of Bernville. There are also two sisters, Loretta Bleamer, of Allentown; and Susan Baver, of Shillington; and three grandchildren: Lyndsay Conforto, Ross Baver and Grant Baver. He was predeceased by brothers, Gerry Baver and William Baver; and by a sister, Marie Appel. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020