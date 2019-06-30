Thomas E. Beall, 69, of Bernville, passed away on June 27th, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Theresa M. (Sorrell) Beall for 37 years. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Herbert O. and Lena (Ball) Beall. Tom was a graduate of Duval High School, Maryland. Thomas was the senior

systems programmer for Boscov's Department Stores from 2010 until last month when he was unable to work.

He was predeceased by one sister, Linda Lutman.

Surviving is his his wife, Theresa, of 37 years.

Funeral services and interment will be private at the

convenience of the family.

Memories of photos can be shared at

www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com.

