Thomas Kermit Beitelman who was born June 10, 1942 passed away May 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Kermit T. Beitelman and Louise E. (Russiano) Beitelman. After graduating from Parkland High School in 1960, he attended Cornell University, studying mechanical engineering. He joined the Navy and served on the Air Carrier U.S.S. Forrestal. He owned and operated Beitelman’s Express until going to work for Air Liquide until retirement. While retired, he drove the Bloodmobile for Miller-Keystone Blood Center. He was an avid hiker, hiking 1500 miles of the Appalachian Trail with his close friend Brenda. He traveled widely including Antarctic, Peru, the Galápagos Islands, Europe, Alaska and Hawaii. Survivors: sister Gail Beitelman of Allentown; stepson William Graul of Westminster, SC; stepdaughter Lisa Graul Oswald of Macungie. Services: Private. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.



