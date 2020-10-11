Thomas Bowman

Thomas C. Bowman, 50, of Bern Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the husband of Amy K. Konecny. Born in Clay Twp., he was a son of Clyde and Brenda (Weber) Bowman. He attended Wilson School District. For 20 years Tom worked in the Maintenance Department for the Borough of Wyomissing. Tom was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed antiquing, fishing, and road trips. In addition to his wife, Amy, and his parents, Tom is survived by: sister Susan M. (Bowman) Bushold; adopted brother Jamar A. D. Bowman; mother-in-law Ellen W. Konecny; sister-in-law, Lorri McMann (Phil); brother-in-law Matt N. Konecny; nephews Zachery Unger and Owen McMann; niece Kirstie Unger; and his furbabies—six parrots and his dog, Buddy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Kuhn Funeral Homes at address below to offset Thomas’s funeral expenses. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611. Viewing will be Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again Thursday from 9:00 AM until the start of services. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed and full obituary read at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.