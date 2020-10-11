1/
Thomas Bowman
Thomas C. Bowman, 50, of Bern Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the husband of Amy K. Konecny. Born in Clay Twp., he was a son of Clyde and Brenda (Weber) Bowman. He attended Wilson School District. For 20 years Tom worked in the Maintenance Department for the Borough of Wyomissing. Tom was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed antiquing, fishing, and road trips. In addition to his wife, Amy, and his parents, Tom is survived by: sister Susan M. (Bowman) Bushold; adopted brother Jamar A. D. Bowman; mother-in-law Ellen W. Konecny; sister-in-law, Lorri McMann (Phil); brother-in-law Matt N. Konecny; nephews Zachery Unger and Owen McMann; niece Kirstie Unger; and his furbabies—six parrots and his dog, Buddy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Kuhn Funeral Homes at address below to offset Thomas’s funeral expenses. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611. Viewing will be Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again Thursday from 9:00 AM until the start of services. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed and full obituary read at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
