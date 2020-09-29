Thomas C. “Tom” Davies Thomas C. “Tom” Davies, 78, Mohnton, passed away at his home of natural causes on September 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne M. (Breneman) Davies with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in York, he was the son of the late Thomas W. and Laura (Trenery) Davies. Tom taught school in the Reading School District for 37 years. He was also the Director of the Reading Nature Center at Antietam Lake for 21 years. He was active in Scouting and enjoyed his many trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in N.M. Tom was a member of the Sailing Crew of the Tall Ship, Kalmar Nyckel, in Wilmington, DE for 11 years. He enjoyed anything outdoors; fishing, boating, camping, hunting, hiking and traveling. He was a member of the Mohnton Fish & Game, the Pennwyn Motor Association and the Reading Leiderkrantz. Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Laura, wife of Bradley Weisser of Oley, and Michael, fiancée of Morganna vonHager of Harrisburg. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Drew and Riannon Weisser, and a great grandchild, Declan T. Weisser. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private and at the family’s discretion. However, a Celebration of Life Service will be planned post Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to “Happy 2 Be Home”, or the Reading Chapter of the Salvation Army. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.