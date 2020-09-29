1/1
Thomas C. Davies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. “Tom” Davies Thomas C. “Tom” Davies, 78, Mohnton, passed away at his home of natural causes on September 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne M. (Breneman) Davies with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in York, he was the son of the late Thomas W. and Laura (Trenery) Davies. Tom taught school in the Reading School District for 37 years. He was also the Director of the Reading Nature Center at Antietam Lake for 21 years. He was active in Scouting and enjoyed his many trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in N.M. Tom was a member of the Sailing Crew of the Tall Ship, Kalmar Nyckel, in Wilmington, DE for 11 years. He enjoyed anything outdoors; fishing, boating, camping, hunting, hiking and traveling. He was a member of the Mohnton Fish & Game, the Pennwyn Motor Association and the Reading Leiderkrantz. Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Laura, wife of Bradley Weisser of Oley, and Michael, fiancée of Morganna vonHager of Harrisburg. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Drew and Riannon Weisser, and a great grandchild, Declan T. Weisser. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private and at the family’s discretion. However, a Celebration of Life Service will be planned post Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to “Happy 2 Be Home”, or the Reading Chapter of the Salvation Army. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. and Crematorium, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved