Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church
4975 Boyertown Pike
Reading, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church
4975 Boyertown Pike
Reading, PA
Graveside service
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Park
391 W Neversink Rd
Reading, PA
Thomas Clement Klick


1937 - 2020
Thomas Clement Klick Obituary
?Thomas Clement Klick, 82, of Reading, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Thomas was born to the late George and Cecelia (Rochowicz) Klick on April 9, 1937. Thomas was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School and enlisted in the US Air Force from 1955 - 1959. He worked as an airplane engine mechanic at Reading Regional Airport, Reading, PA and many years at various other employers, retiring from Boscov. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing slots at the casino and was a diehard Eagles fan. His spirit will be carried on by; his wife Joan (Dreibelbis) Klick, with whom they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on October 8th. His two daughters, Rosalyn Neiheiser , husband R. Joseph, of Exeter; Annette Pellicciotti , husband Wayne, of Boyertown; ; seven grandchildren, Rachel Hill , husband AJ, Tara Maya ,husband Andrew, Jordan Neiheiser, Aaron, Alex, Adam and Hannah Pellicciotti; three great grandchildren, Madelyn and Scarlett Hill and Tenley Maya. Thomas also leaves behind; two brothers, Mike Klick ,wife Debbie, Larry Klick ,wife Kathy; two sisters Geraldine Bair , late husband Robert, Barbara Papola , husband Jim; four sisters-in-law, Mary, Agatha and Mary A. Klick, Joan Dreibelbis and several nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Thomas was greeted in heaven by his five brothers; Joseph, John, Paul, Richard and Robert. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. The Klick family will receive relatives and friends at St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM. A mass of christian burial will commence at 11 AM with graveside committal to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W Neversink Rd, Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas' memory may be made to St Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, Pennsylvania 19606 US, http://scsreading.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Klick family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
