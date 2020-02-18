|
Thomas D. Kellenberger Jr., 72, Of Robesonia, passed away February 16, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Linda L. (Schlappich) Kellenberger, with whom he celebrated 20 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Thomas D. Kellenberger Sr., and Beulah Sheidy. He was a graduate of ELCO High School, Myerstown. Tom was employed by Rowe Tools as a tool repairman. He was previously employed by Brick Plant, Newmanstown for 20 years, Alcon for 10 years, and was Co-owner of Ash & Ams candy shop. He was an avid lover of classic cars and also would be found entertaining all as Santa during the holidays. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Michaelle L., wife of Kevin M. Sowers, Wernersville. He is also survived by his five siblings, David, husband of Jennifer Kellenberger, Iowa; Terry, husband of Bonnie Flickenger, Myerstown; Wanda, wife of Barry Gerhart, Myerstown; Yvonne, wife of Ricky Renchler, Womelsdorf; and Annie Flickenger; grandchildren, Ashley Sowers and Amber, wife of Andrew Sackett; sister-in law, Rose Flickenger, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his daughter, Christine Bucks. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020