Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Thomas Dealy Jr.


1955 - 2019
Thomas Dealy Jr. Obituary

Thomas R. Dealy Jr., 63, of Reading, Pennsylvania,

formerly of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away

Thursday, August 8th, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Tom was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, on September 6, 1955, a son of Jacqueline Gross and the late Thomas R. Dealy Sr. Tom graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of Electronics Technician First Class and receiving an

Honorable Discharge. After leaving the Navy, Tom was

employed by the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Station where he achieved GS-14 status. He was selected as the civilian of the year and received numerous performance awards. He retired from the DoD in January 2016. Tom enjoyed reading, music, poker, sports and spending time with family and friends. He was also a lifelong New York Yankees and Jets fan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen. In addition, he is also survived by his mother, Jacqueline Gross, of Lebanon; sisters: Kathryn Schools, of Lebanon, Lynne Shultz, of Florida, Susan Osberger, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Miles Dealy.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 14th, at 11:00 a.m. from the Sanders Funeral Home and

Cremation Services Inc,. 1501 North 11th St., Reading. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the

funeral home.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019
