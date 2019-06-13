Thomas "TJ" Doyle Jr., 30, of

Douglassville, passed away on June 11th, in his residence, with his family by his side.

He was the husband of Jillian M. (Hagstron) Doyle. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Thomas J. Doyle Sr. and

Jolene A. Doyle, of Douglassville. TJ was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School class of 2007 and from Lycoming

College in 2011. He was currently employed as the a.m.

Sr. counselor for the past 7 years for Glen Mills School of Delaware County, Pa. TJ was a member of Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, Douglassville.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents is a paternal grandmother, Ida M. Doyle, Philadelphia, Pa.; sister, Jayme L. Doyle, Birdsboro, Pa.; nephews, Anthony James and Grady Thomas; also surviving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., in the Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville. Rev. Richard Clement,

Celebrant. A viewing will be held from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., in church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to the Thomas J. Doyle Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Fulton Bank, 2677A Shillington Rd., Sinking Spring, PA. 19608.




