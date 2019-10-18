|
|
Thomas “Jug” Eugene Edwards, 94, of Tamaqua, Pa., died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Shillington, Pa. He was the husband of the late Ruth L. (nee Oliver) Edwards, who died in 2008. A WWII Marine Corps veteran, Jug served in the Pacific Theater and earned a Purple Heart. He worked for IMC Chemicals, in Orefield, Pa., prior to his retirement, and he was a member of the West Penn Rod & Gun Club. Thomas is survived by daughter, Ruth Rapposelli (Thomas) of Birdsboro, Pa.; sons, Thomas J. Edwards (Edith), of Lompoc, Calif.; and Daniel E. Edwards (Janet), of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren: Lenora Edwards, Jesse Rose Edwards, Jana DelMarcelle and Kyle Rapposelli (Teresa); great-grandchildren, Giana DelMarcelle and Grace Rapposelli; sisters, Patricia Hess (William), of Dunnellon, Fla.; and Eugenia Praskac, of Tamaqua; brother, Edward J. Edwards (Sharon), of Bremerton, Wash; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, John D. Edwards; and sister, Margaret Mary Urban. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 East Broad Street, Tamaqua, with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Call 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials in Thomas’s name may be made to the Lebanon Veterans Affairs, Attention: Volunteer Services, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019