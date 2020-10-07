Thomas Eugene Gerhart Thomas Eugene Gerhart entered this world much earlier than he was expected as a baby, and he left this earthly life way too soon as an adult. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he moved with his family to Michigan as a young boy, spending the rest of his life as a Michigander. After a grueling three-week hospital stay, he passed away peacefully at The Residence of Arbor Hospice on Saturday September 5, 2020 with his sister holding his hand. Tom was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Paul Andrew and Emma Sylvia Gerberich Gerhart and Charles Isaac and Victoria May Bowman Dugan, and his mother, Mary Jane ‘Kitty’ Dugan Gerhart. He is survived by his father and step mother, Paul Jacob and Ruth Rauch Gerhart of Wernersville, PA, his sister Rebecca Gerhart Fogle (Jon) of Sinking Spring, PA and nephews Paul Allen Fogle, of Annville, PA, Thomas Lorenzo Fogle, and Andrew Jacob Fogle, both of Philadelphia, PA, his Gerhart and Dugan cousins, and his dear Green Home caregivers lead by Ms. Sallie Lusane, of Livonia, Michigan. A celebration of Life gathering will be held at Harry J Will in Livonia on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 from 9am until time of service at 12:00pm. Please visit www.HarryJWillLivonia.com
