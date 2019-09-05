Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Evans Obituary

Thomas Lee Evans, 74, of Reading, went home to his Lord and Savior Monday,

September 2, 2019, in Southeastern VA

Center.

He was predeceased by his companion, Cynthia Dear.

Thomas was born in Reading on March 2, 1945, a son of the late Jessie M. (Long) Evans and the late Jon Evans.

He was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era and was last employed by Baldwin Brass.

Thomas was a member of Bethel AME Church, Reading, where he sang with the men's chorus and served on the usher board. He enjoyed football and basketball and

watching Western movies.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Dwayne A Burdine, of Reading; his brother, Lionel Long, of Fla.; his two sisters, Sharon E. Holtz, of Shillington, Rosalind

Matthews, of Md.; and his grandson, Tajahn Burdine; and a host of close relatives and family friends.

A celebration of life service will be Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., in Bethel AME Church, 330 W. Windsor St., Reading, PA 19601. Burial to follow in Charles Evans

Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be 10-11 a.m., in the church. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to be serving the family. www.theocauman.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now