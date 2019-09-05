|
|
Thomas Lee Evans, 74, of Reading, went home to his Lord and Savior Monday,
September 2, 2019, in Southeastern VA
Center.
He was predeceased by his companion, Cynthia Dear.
Thomas was born in Reading on March 2, 1945, a son of the late Jessie M. (Long) Evans and the late Jon Evans.
He was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era and was last employed by Baldwin Brass.
Thomas was a member of Bethel AME Church, Reading, where he sang with the men's chorus and served on the usher board. He enjoyed football and basketball and
watching Western movies.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Dwayne A Burdine, of Reading; his brother, Lionel Long, of Fla.; his two sisters, Sharon E. Holtz, of Shillington, Rosalind
Matthews, of Md.; and his grandson, Tajahn Burdine; and a host of close relatives and family friends.
A celebration of life service will be Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., in Bethel AME Church, 330 W. Windsor St., Reading, PA 19601. Burial to follow in Charles Evans
Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be 10-11 a.m., in the church. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to be serving the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019