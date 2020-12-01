Thomas F. Hand Thomas F. Hand, 60, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away during the morning hours of Monday November 30, 2020. “Tim” is survived by his loving wife Sharon L. (Lubas) Hand. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Thomas A. and Marie G. (Stehling) Hand. In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by his children; Samantha N. Hand and Nicholas J. Hand, of Muhlenberg Twp. and his faithful companion Lexi. Other survivors include a brother; Patrick J. Hand and a sister; Dorothy M. (Hand) wife of John Frie, of St. Clair. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Tim was a parishioner of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, Reading. He was a 1979 graduate of St. Clair High School and a 1983 graduate of Elizabethtown College. Tim was a basketball referee for many years and coached many of the sports his children played. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Middleport Golf League. He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles, camping and time with his family. He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to Tim’s family on Friday December 4, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. 239 South Ninth Street Reading PA 19602. A Prayer Service will commence at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Assn. Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market St. #102 Philadelphia PA 19106.



