Thomas P. Farrier Sr., 81, of Temple, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading on December 18, 1937, Tom was a son of the late Paul H. and

Mildred E. (Heck) Farrier.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jacqueline A. (Kachel) Farrier; a son, Michael S. Farrier; a daughter, Dawn C. McDonough, wife of Robert; a son, Thomas P. Farrier Jr.; and a sister, Sallyann E. Morenzy, wife of the late Charles Wagner.

He was predeceased by a brother, Peter M. Farrier, and a son, Patrick T. Farrier.

Tom worked for Luden's/Hershey as a candy coater for many years, retiring in 1999.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

While flowers are welcome, we also invite you to raise a glass to toast Tom, and make a donation in his honor to the Humane Society of Berks County/ Reading, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 or at https://humanepa.org/partners/ humane-society-of-berks-county/.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



