Thomas W. Fisher, 72, of Reading, passed away suddenly Sunday morning at his home.

He was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Moll) Fisher, with whom he shared a loving partnership of 40 years and marriage of 17 years. Born in Altoona, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Betty (Blyer) Fisher.

Tom graduated from Muhlenberg High School and went on to work for Wyomissing Paper as a calendar machine and heavy equipment operator retiring in 2013.

Tom played rhythm guitar for several area bands

including Georgia Dee and the County Gentlemen, Aurora and Rambling Fever and the Silvertones. He enjoyed

golfing and hunting.

He is predeceased by his infant son, John E. Fisher; and his sister, Bonnie Lee.

Tom was a loving husband to Shirley, a caring father and a devoted friend.

Services for Tom will be held on Friday at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to view from 12:00 p.m., until the time of service. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Tuckerton.

Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Condolences may be offered to Tom's family at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.



