Thomas A. Gannon, 89, of Wyomissing, passed away April 26, 2020, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. He was the loving husband of Margaret A. (Scandle) Gannon; they were married on June 2, 1984. Born in Philadelphia on April 27,1930, he was the son of the late Joseph and Monica (Lesher) Gannon. He graduated from LaSalle University and attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Tom was an Air Force veteran. He worked for five years as a field agent for the IRS. Tom became the treasurer and controller of the Reading Eagle Co. for over three decades retiring in May of 1996. He served as treasurer and was a board member of WEEU Broadcasting Co. and Moselem Development Company, which operated Moselem Springs Golf Club. He was a member of the Intl. Newspaper Financial Executives. Tom was an avid Eagles, Penn State football and Berks Catholic fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Richard G., married Laurie A. Patrick, West Lawn; Gabrielle Sanchez, Jersey City, NJ; and Matthew Gannon, El Cajon, CA; and three grandchildren: Dylan Thomas Patrick, Collin Michael Patrick, and Michael Gannon. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ellen E. Patrick. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to LaSalle College Catholic High School, 8605 Cheltenham Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the Gannon family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020