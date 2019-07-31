Thomas William George, 64, of Bethel, died July 14, 2019.

Born in Meshoppen on October 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Sandra J. Fuller George. He was a 1973

graduate of Tunkhannock High School and was very active on the football team and wrestling. Tom lived in Martinez, Ga., prior moving to Reading, Pa., for the past ten years.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ruth Weisner; niece, Audra Freeland and husband, Jason Fonseca; great-nephews: Jared Freeland, Brent Freeland and Paxton Fonseca, all of Henderson, Nev.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



