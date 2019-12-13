Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
at their home
Blandon, PA
Thomas W. Gries Thomas W. Gries, Sr., 78, of Maidencreek Township, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:30 AM at Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy A. (Graeff) Gries. Born in Reading, Mr. Gries was raised by his mother, the late Josephine (Schlear), and his step-father, the late Donald Neider. He graduated from Reading Senior High School in 1958, served in the United States Navy until 1962, and was employed as a truck driver for over 50 years by Bachman Company, other firms, and most-recently Sherwin-Williams. His passions varied through life, from roller skating to CB radio to bowling to motorcycles to woodworking. He was a proud member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club. Throughout his long life, it was important to him that he stay employed to support his family. In addition to his wife, Mr. Gries is survived by his children Thomas W. Gries, Jr. at home; Debra A. LaFollette at home; Scott D. Gries, husband of Andrea E. Gries of Fairfax, VA; Kimberly D. Litzenberger, wife of Brian S. Litzenberger of Womelsdorf; and his grandchildren Kaitlin, Heather, Jonathan, Margaret, Lindsey, Kira, Amanda, and Matthew. He is also survived by his siblings Dennis Neider, Craig Neider, and Karen Graeff, and was preceded in death by his brothers Richard and John Neider. Rest in peace, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle. We will miss you. A Celebration of Life will be held at their home in Blandon on December 22 at 2 PM. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -