Thomas I. Guldin, 79, of Temple, died Saturday at 11:27 a.m. in the Fox Subacute Nursing Home, Plymouth
Meeting, Montgomery County.
Born in Berks County on May 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Irwin F. and Dorothy F. (Foley) Guldin.
Surviving is a niece, Kate E., wife of Benjamin Debiec, of Reading; and a sister, Susan N. Guldin, a guest at Manor Care, Spring Township.
Mr. Guldin graduated from Muhlenberg High School in the class of 1958. He also graduated from Drexel University. He was a peacetime veteran of the United States Air Force. Tom was employed thirty years, last working as a computer specialist for Honeywell in Long Island, N.Y.
Friends may call at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Inurnment private in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019