Thomas Hendricks

Thomas Carl Hendricks, 75 of Douglassville, PA, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at home. Born April 27, 1945 in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of the late John Aulenbach Hendricks and Dorothy Miriam (Kline) Hendricks. He had been employed by Kutz Builders, Inc. as a Carpenter and Cabinet Maker. Thomas was a member and elder of St. Paul’s UCC Amityville, PA, He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 597 for 60 plus years, a member of the Amity Fire Co. for 15 plus years, he worked at the Colebrookdale Railroad on many cars. Surviving is his female companion, Gwen Applegate at home, son, David J. husband of Tina Hendricks of Douglassville, PA, sisters, Janet Skiles of Canton, SD and Kitty Arms of Boyertown, PA; 2 Grandchildren, Lydia and Katharyne. He was predeceased by daughter, Marcella Hendricks. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA and Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the church. A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday at St. Paul’s UCC, Amityville located at 1312 Old Swede Rd. Douglassville, PA with the Rev. Dr. Steven J. Simpson officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Amityville, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to Boy Scout Troop #597, 261 Lanie Drive, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.



