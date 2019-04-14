Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Herb.

Thomas L. Herb, 77, formerly of Flying Hills and Spring Ridge, passed away April 10, 2019, at Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Twp., where he was a guest since Feb. 24th.

He was the husband of the late Sharon G. (Rothenberger) Herb, who passed away Sept. 16, 1989. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Thomas W. and Alma (Mewborn) Herb, and stepson of the late Rachel (Fisher) Herb.

Tom was a Wilson High School graduate and attended Penn State University-Berks Campus. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sinking Spring, the Rotary Club of West Reading-Wyomissing and the model railroad club at Atonement Lutheran Church. Tom served his

country in the U.S. Army.

He worked in sales throughout his career including

insurance, real estate and manufacturing. Tom decided to go into business for himself and started Power Tool & Hardware Company in Mohnton. Lastly, he was the

recruitment specialist for the Reading Chamber of

Commerce, retiring in 2008.

He is survived by his daughters, Melissa G., wife of Ashley Brewer, Oley; Melanie G., wife of John Hathaway,

Colchester, Conn.; his sister, Barbara, wife of Roy Wright, Denver, Colo.; his stepbrothers, Jeffrie, husband of Cindy Adams, Advance, N.C.; Phillip, husband of Joan Adams, Baldwin, Md.; his grandchildren: Chase, Wilson and

Caroline Hathaway, and Bode and Evelyn Brewer. Tom is also survived by his loving companion since 2003, Mary Slisher, Spring Ridge; nieces, Anne Hebert, Denver, Colo.; and Ellen Kerkhoff, Centennial, Colo.; and nephew, Edward Kreutzer, Oakland, Calif.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Pastor Rich Moore will officiate. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please remember Tom by making a contribution in his memory to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.kleefuneralhome.com



