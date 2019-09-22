|
|
Thomas E. Hertzog, 75, of Reading, passed away on
September 13, 2019, at The Reading Hospital.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Henry I.
Hertzog Sr. and Helen (Pawlowski) Hertzog. Thomas was a 1962 graduate of Reading High School. While attending high school he played varsity football earning the fastest runner title. He went on to serve is the U.S. Army. Thomas later became the proprietor of Tom's Rug Service and last worked as a carpet installer for Apax Contracting.
He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Hertzog; and sister, Shirley Addison.
Survivors include his son, Thomas M. Hertzog Sr., of Mohnton; 2 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Robert Hertzog and Henry I. Hertzog, Jr.; and sisters, Jean Wentzel and Mildred McGale.
A private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Bean Funeral Home & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019