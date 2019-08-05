|
Thomas James Hogan III, 96, formerly of Denver, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Laurence Harbor, NJ.
He was the devoted husband of the late
Elizabeth G. (Culp) Hogan. Sadly, Elizabeth passed in 2001. Born in New York, N.Y. on May 28, 1923, a son of the late Thomas J. II and Elizabeth (Dreyer)
Hogan. He attended McKee Tech on Staten Island, N.Y.
Thomas proudly served in the US Army during World War II and fought in the Pacific Theater in the Philippines with the 517th Field Artillery at the battles of Bougainville and Luzon. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before being Honorably Discharged.
Thomas was employed with Con Edison in New York as a Substation Operator for 34 years before retiring in 1985. In retirement, he added babysitter and dog sitter to his resume.
Known as a wonderful, caring, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was also the family hero. Thomas was always there for his family and he took pride in the life that he and Elizabeth built together and the family they created. He had a sharp mind and had a unique outlook on life. He was a jokester that was always smiling and enjoyed singing.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas J. Hogan IV, of Durham, N.C., and Philip D. Hogan, of Laurence Harbor, N.J.; a daughter, Kathleen Hogan, of Union Beach, N.J.; and four grandchildren: Colleen Nisen and her husband, Steve,
Rebecca Domis, Russell Domis and his wife, Monica, and Lindsay Hogan and her husband, Chris Wheeley. Also
surviving are six great-grandchildren: Kathleen, Russell,
Elizabeth, Ayden, Thomas and Emma.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, and his parents,
Thomas is predeceased by his brother, Henry Hogan, and his sister, Elizabeth (Hogan) Misavage.
A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday,
August 8, 2019, in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends are invited to view in the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Military Funeral Rites for Thomas will be accorded prior to burial beside Elizabeth in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.