Thomas Hudock
1956 - 2020
Thomas “Tom” Patrick Hudock, 63, formerly Stony Creek Mills, passed away at his home in Arizona on Friday evening, July 17th, 2020. Born September 12, 1956, Tom is survived by his mother and father, Thomas and Patricia Hudock (Pennsylvania). Daughter Amy Betz (North Carolina), Son-In Law Andy, Granddaughter Madelyn, and Grandson Greyson. Son Nathan Hudock (Florida), and Daughter-In-Law Ashley. Brother John Hudock (Pennsylvania), Nieces Rachel Morgan, Katie Hudock, and Jenna Hudock. Sister Deb Francis (Pennsylvania), Brother-In-Law Gene Francis, nephew Dan Hiltebeitel, and niece Ashley Hiltebeitel. Additionally, Tom considered his friends as family and they will carry on his memory. Tom graduated from Mount Penn High School, Pennsylvania, class of 1974. Tom was so incredibly proud of his family. He loved his children and grandchildren and was so thankful to be a part of their lives. He was especially excited about the upcoming arrival of his baby granddaughter. Tom never met a stranger and held his family and friends close to his heart. Tom was full of kindness and great advice. He also had an amazing ability to enter a room and immediately fill the room with his positive and fun energy. Any room he entered was instantly filled with laughter. He loved being with his family and friends, who loved him dearly. Tom loved Facetime calls with his family, living in Arizona, all things racing, Harley-Davidson, dancing and singing to Ted Nugent, classic rock, his Corvette, and enjoying a cold beverage in good company. Tom will be deeply missed by all that knew him, and all should honor him in living life to the fullest, just as he did everyday. A private service will be held in his honor at a later date. The family would like to thank all of his friends for loving him like family and for everyone who has provided their love and support. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Hudock family. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 22, 2020
Safe travels brother we will miss you
Bob Anthony
Friend
July 22, 2020
you were a dear caring soul & be nissed by many
