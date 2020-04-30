Thomas Iden Kidd Tom Kidd, loving husband of C. Ann (Iacone) Kidd, whom he shared 60 years of marriage on November 7, 2019 and the adored father of Walter Kidd and Charles “Chip” Kidd, left the Earth on Wednesday, April 22nd at 6pm in his Wyomissing residence. Formerly of Lincoln Park, he was 91. The cause, after a long illness, was congestive heart failure. Considering the lifetime of enormous love that heart generated and gave, it was first and last failure of its kind. But that heart was, and will always be, a genuine gift to everyone around him. Thomas Iden Kidd was born on October 13, 1928, in Chester Hospital, Delaware County. Son of Charles I. And Ruth E. (Matthias) Kidd. A 1946 graduate of Shillington High School and 1950 graduate of Albright College in Reading, Kidd became a chemical engineer and worked for the Prestolite Battery Company for the next forty years. Following the closing of the battery plant, Tom went into business with his wife Ann, and opened Annies Balloons and Gift Baskets, Wyomissing. Other positions that he held was with Spotts Stevens and McCoy, working in the field; surveying hazardous material and finished his working career as a courier in the Berks County Court System. He was a member for over 50 years at Calvary United Church of Christ, Reading, where he served in the consistory as a deacon, elder and usher. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the 1st Defenders Civil War Roundtable and the Reading Chemist Club. But he was, at heart, an artist. The doodles in the margins of his high school and college text books were worthy of a professional cartoonist, as his children were to later discover while taking peaks at them on rainy days in the family attic. And he never tired of drawing one more portrait of Batman, even though he must have already done hundreds, because, well, the kids asked. As a devoted father, he delighted Walt and Chip with his ingenious creations concocted in his basement workshop, which naturally he built himself. The construction of Halloween costumes was especially thrilling. Every year Ann and Tom would ask the boys what they wanted to be, and then they figured out how to do it, with spectacular results every time. One memorable year in the 1970s, Walt asked to be “The Headless Man”, and dad engineered out of cardboard and duct tape an apparatus that could be slipped over the head and worn as ‘shoulders.’ Then his old Army jacket was placed over that, and the front exposed ‘shirt’ was a piece of black cloth that allowed for total visibility, yet entirely obscured the wearer’s face. It was utterly convincing---in the costume, 12-year old Walt looked like a six-foot tall man, except his head was missing. The coup de gras was a prop head to carry at his side, a lifelike rubber mask that was stuffed with wads of cotton and taped in the back. On Halloween night, in this magnificent get-up, Walt shuffled up Dorchester Avenue in Lincoln Park trolling for treats. When he knocked on a familiar neighbor’s door, little Suzie Heckman answered it, screamed, and passed out. The desired effect was achieved. Walt was the athlete, an All-County football player for Wilson High. Chip was the musician-artist. Tom and Ann never missed a football game. They never missed a band performance. But Tom Kidd will be deeply missed by anyone who ever got to know him. His ninety-one years here were nothing less than living, breathing, loving proof that genuine goodness can exist in this world. Along with his wife; Tom is also survived by two sons: Walter M., husband of Mary (Everline) Kidd of Spring Township and Charles “Chip” I. Kidd, widower of Joseph D. McClatchy of New York, NY. There are also four grandchildren: Lauren R., Samuel E., and Thomas R. Kidd, all of Philadelphia and Matthew C. Kidd, a student at Penn State University. He is also survived by his only sister, Joan R. (Kidd), widow of James Oxenreider of Wyomissing. A private graveside service with Rev. Dr. Stephen Ohnsman officiating and ending with Military Honors was held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. The services are available to watch anytime on Tom’s obituary page at www.Stitzels.com; open his obituary and click on the streaming link at the very bottom of his obiutary page. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to Reading Symphony Orchestra, 100 North 5th Street, Reading, PA 19601-3497. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.