Thomas “Tommy” J. Blackwell Thomas J. Blackwell “Tommy”, 59, of Terre Hill, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Ephrata Hospital. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of William James Blackwell and the late Helen Marie (Lewis) Blackwell, of East Earl. Tom owned and operated a welding, metal fabrication, and machining shop. His passion was racing dirt track late model cars at Silver Springs, Williams Grove and multiple other Speedways. Tom will be remembered by his family and in the racing community for his mentorship of troubled youth and love of the sport. His other interests included boating, engine building and go-kart racing. He was a member of Ephrata Community Church. Tom was a selfless friend and mentor to many, always willing to make time for others and lend a hand. Surviving are his father and three brothers: William S. Blackwell, of East Earl, Richard C. Blackwell, married to Sherri (Eberly), of East Earl, and Gary A. Blackwell, of Denver; a sister, Kimberly A. Zimmerman, married to Brian Zimmerman, of Lititz; four nieces and nephews: Casey Blackwell, Keith Blackwell, Meagan Keller and Breanna Zimmerman; and six great-nieces and -nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday evening, November 22, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 East Main St., Terre Hill, PA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Laurel Avenue, St. Clair, PA with the Rev. Dennis Scalese officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with his medical expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/tom-blackwell-medical-help. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019