Thomas J. Cioffi, 66, of Denver, passed away on January 15, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Debra D. Levenson. They celebrated 38 years of marriage. Born in Bronx, NY he was the son of the late Carlo J. Cioffi and Rita M. (Valentine) Cioffi. Thomas worked and excelled in the insurance industry for many years. He was a member of Church of St. Benedict, where he served on church council and was a member of Knights of Columbus, St. Benedict Council. Tom loved playing guitar, the outdoors, traveling, and sports, especially golf. His true passion, however, was spending time with his family and most importantly with his six grandchildren. Tom was a selfless man who served others freely and unconditionally. He lit up the room with his smile, charismatic personality, and warm sense of humor. He made friends everywhere he went. Tom was determined to live life to the fullest, no matter the circumstance. His positivity was unwavering; he was an inspiration. Tom will be greatly missed and will be remembered as a great husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include his children: Joseph R. Cioffi, husband of Kelli of Elverson and Luke A. Cioffi, husband of Amanda of Breinigsville. Also surviving are grandchildren: Cooper, Anthony, Molly, Mason, Taylor, and Beau Cioffi; siblings: Janet Madrigal, Cathy Plate, Michael Cioffi and Christopher Cioffi; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1-3:00PM and 6-8:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of St. Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00PM and will be preceded by a viewing from 1:00-1:45PM at the church. Interment will follow the mass at Robeson Cemetery in Plowville. Flowers will be appreciated; or contributions may be made to The ALS Association in lieu of flowers. Contributions can be made online or sent to Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020