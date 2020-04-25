|
Thomas J. Craley, 84, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Thurs., April 23, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Sinking Spring. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Clayton N., Sr. & Mary R. (Romig) Craley and the loving husband of 50 years to Dorothy R. (Ludwig) Craley until her passing in 2005. Tom was a 1953 graduate of Shillington H.S., the last class to graduate before it changed to Gov. Mifflin H.S. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed old country music. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years and always enjoyed the outdoors. He was a machinist for Rockwell International. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and had a special relationship with each of them. He loved visits from his family while at ManorCare. Tom is survived by a daughter, Lori S. Eberly (P. Marvin) of Reinholds; six sons, Gary J. Craley (Debra) of Reading, Eric E. Craley (Kimberly) of Reinholds, James K. Craley (Alice) of Mohnton, Keith A. Craley (Deborah) of Reinholds, Mark S. Craley (Tammy) of Reinholds, and Shawn T. Craley (Liz) of Sinking Spring; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, and one on the way; and two sisters, Kathleen Doleniak of Shillington, and Linda M. Hassler of Wernersville. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, David L. Craley, three brothers and two sisters. Services are private with interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a in memory of Tom. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com.
