1/
Thomas K. Leighton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas K. Leighton Thomas K. Leighton, 87 of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born April 7, 1933, he was the son of the late John Horace Leighton and the late Beatrice Harp Leighton. He was the widower of Marlene Ella (Keinard) Leighton. He was a Sergeant for the Robeson Twp. Police Department, before retiring in 1998. Tom attended Gun Smith Trade School in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Surviving are sons, Sean T. husband of Lee Leighton of Enola, PA and Theron H. husband of Melissa Leighton of Wernersville, PA; two grandchildren, Cody and Amber. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or 1-800-342-2383. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved