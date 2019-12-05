|
Thomas E. Kane Thomas E. Kane, 69, of Hereford, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ann L. (Nycum) Kane. They celebrated 31 years of marriage in May. Born in Altoona, he was a son of the late William and Katherine (Mauk) Kane. Tom served his county honorably in the Army. His first job was as a printer for the Altoona Mirror which he did for 17 years. Following that, he was a corrections officer at the former Graterford Prison for 18 years until he retired in 2005. Following his retirement, he worked as a part time driver for Kulp Car Rentals in Gilbertsville. Tom was a member of the Hereford Gun Club, the Pike Township Sportsman’s Association, the East Greenville Fire Company, the Friendship Hook & Ladder Company in Boyertown, and Palm Legion Post 184. He was a life member of the Bavarian Hall in Altoona. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved hunting in Huffs Church, and he loved going to the beach with his family and friends. He bowled in the Sunday Mixed Bowling League at the Rosebowl. He was an avid fan of what he called the “Picksburg Steelers” and Penn State Football. Surviving with his wife are his children: George Wertz and his wife Amy of East Greenville, Jennifer, wife of Michael Reffner of Williamsburg, PA, and Joshua Kane of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jordan and Dylan Wertz and Tanner and Ethan Reffner; and his brothers: John and his wife Carole of Hollidaysburg, PA, and Chuck and his wife Lori Jo of Margate, FL; a sister in law Susan Nycum, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Pete, Billy, Sis and Louise. All are invited to a viewing at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg, from 2–4PM on Sunday and 10–11AM on Monday with a Celebration of Life service following the viewing on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Hereford Gun Club, PO Box 181, Hereford PA 18056. Visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019